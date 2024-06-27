Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Short Interest Up 2,664.9% in June

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 835,000 shares, a growth of 2,664.9% from the May 31st total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23.7 days.

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BBAJF remained flat at $2.97 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 39,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,039. Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple has a 1 year low of $2.74 and a 1 year high of $4.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.58.

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Company Profile

Banco del Bajío, SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple provides banking products and services in Mexico. The company offers electronic banking, insurance products; credit and credit cards, trust contract; online banking; foreign exchange, and derivative finance services. It also offers working capital and fixed asset, and other loans; investment products; payroll advance services; financial factoring and leasing services.

