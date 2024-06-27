Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Short Interest Up 2,664.9% in June

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 835,000 shares, a growth of 2,664.9% from the May 31st total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23.7 days.
Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BBAJF remained flat at $2.97 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 39,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,039. Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple has a 1 year low of $2.74 and a 1 year high of $4.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.58.
Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Receive News & Ratings for Banco del Bajío S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco del Bajío S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.