Bank of America Lowers Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Price Target to $6.00

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Bank of America from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 344.44% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ LYEL traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,914,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,580. Lyell Immunopharma has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $3.41. The company has a market cap of $344.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of -0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.43 and its 200-day moving average is $2.25.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Lyell Immunopharma had a negative return on equity of 33.92% and a negative net margin of 335,794.09%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lyell Immunopharma will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Lyell Immunopharma by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 48,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Lyell Immunopharma by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 73,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 12,225 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Lyell Immunopharma by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 14,229 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Lyell Immunopharma by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 19,718 shares during the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, develops T cell reprogramming technologies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technologies, such as c Jun overexpression and NR4A3 gene knockout, to endow resistance to T cell exhaustion; and an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technologies, including Epi R to generate population of T cells with durable stemness, and Stim R, a proprietary synthetic cell mimetic.

