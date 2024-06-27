Barclays Cuts Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Price Target to $103.00

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $105.00 to $103.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

BPOP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Popular from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Popular from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $103.00) on shares of Popular in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Popular from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Popular from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Popular currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $99.67.

Popular Stock Performance

Shares of BPOP stock opened at $86.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.79. Popular has a 52-week low of $59.15 and a 52-week high of $93.09.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $714.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.00 million. Popular had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 11.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Popular will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Popular Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $429,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,856. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $429,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,856. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Manuel Chinea sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $1,088,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,456,700.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Popular

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Popular by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,016,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $568,105,000 after purchasing an additional 171,391 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Popular by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,108,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,213,000 after acquiring an additional 19,849 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Popular by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,816,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,240,000 after acquiring an additional 216,855 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,008,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,859,000 after acquiring an additional 366,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Popular during the 4th quarter valued at $66,881,000. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Popular Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

