Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Short Interest Update

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 1,500.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Barratt Developments Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Barratt Developments stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $11.85. The company had a trading volume of 957 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,896. Barratt Developments has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $14.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.62.

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

