Baru Gold Corp. (EAS.V) (CVE:EAS) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Shares of Baru Gold Corp. (EAS.V) (CVE:EAS – Get Free Report) traded down 3.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.16. 136,956 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 345,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.50.
East Asia Minerals Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Indonesia. It holds 70% interest in Sangihe gold-copper project, which is located on the island of Sangihe covering an area of 42,000 hectares; and the Miwah gold project that consists of three contiguous exploration mining business permits covering 30,000 hectares located southeast of Banda Aceh in Aceh Province.
