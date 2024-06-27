BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BYW6) Sets New 1-Year Low at $21.25

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BYW6 – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €21.25 ($22.85) and last traded at €21.00 ($22.58), with a volume of 11021 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €21.40 ($23.01).

The company has a market capitalization of $730.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €22.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €26.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 419.50.

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft provides wholesale, retail, logistics, and support and consultancy services in Germany and internationally. The company's Renewable Energies segment is involved in the planning, managing, and construction of wind farms and solar parks; production of power; and sale of photovoltaic systems and components.

