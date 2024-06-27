BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Price Hits $61,471.11 on Top Exchanges

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 27th. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market capitalization of $763.40 million and approximately $47,789.22 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be purchased for about $61,471.11 or 0.99972411 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00012680 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00010154 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00012752 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00005656 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000051 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.06 or 0.00079787 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

BTCA is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 60,979.39303336 USD and is down -1.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

