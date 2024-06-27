Bitcoin Latinum Price Down 0% Over Last Week (LTNM)

Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. Bitcoin Latinum has a total market capitalization of $76.81 million and approximately $8.00 worth of Bitcoin Latinum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Latinum has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Latinum token can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000790 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Bitcoin Latinum

Bitcoin Latinum launched on September 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Latinum’s total supply is 20,958,883 tokens. The official website for Bitcoin Latinum is www.bitcoinlatinum.com. The official message board for Bitcoin Latinum is medium.com/bitcoinlatinum. Bitcoin Latinum’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinlatinum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Latinum is an insured asset-backed cryptocurrency. Latinum plans to bring better digital transactions to high-growth markets such as Media, Gaming, Telecommunication, and Cloud Computing.

Bitcoin Latinum Token Trading

