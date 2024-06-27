BITICA COIN (BDCC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $10.29

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 26th. One BITICA COIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. BITICA COIN has a total market capitalization of $724.07 million and approximately $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00012582 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00009892 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61,037.03 or 0.99954637 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00012503 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00005695 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000050 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.18 or 0.00078899 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000037 BTC.

BDCC is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,109,334,579 coins. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.03999088 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITICA COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

