BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

BlackBerry (NYSE:BBGet Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.05 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 15.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE BB traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.21. 12,461,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,522,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.37. BlackBerry has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $5.75.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackBerry has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.08.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

