BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.070–0.030 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $586.0 million-$616.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $601.0 million. BlackBerry also updated its Q2 2025 guidance to -0.040–0.020 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackBerry presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.08.

BlackBerry Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of BlackBerry stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.21. 12,461,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,522,018. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.98. BlackBerry has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.37.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.47 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 15.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. BlackBerry’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackBerry will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

