BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund (NYSE:MUC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUCGet Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 349,929 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 245,682 shares.The stock last traded at $11.02 and had previously closed at $11.13.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.99.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.0485 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the first quarter worth about $110,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

