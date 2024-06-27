BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund (NYSE:MUC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 349,929 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 245,682 shares.The stock last traded at $11.02 and had previously closed at $11.13.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.99.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.0485 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the first quarter worth about $110,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

