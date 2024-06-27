BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund (NYSE:MUC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 349,929 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 245,682 shares.The stock last traded at $11.02 and had previously closed at $11.13.
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.99.
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.0485 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.
