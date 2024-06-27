Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Short Interest Update

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 85.3% from the May 31st total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BBSRF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.27. The stock had a trading volume of 39,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,127. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.30. Bluestone Resources has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $0.61.

Bluestone Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metals. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Blanco gold project located in Southern Guatemala in the department of Jutiapa. The company was formerly known as Indicator Minerals Inc and changed its name to Bluestone Resources Inc in January 2012.

