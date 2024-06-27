Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Short Interest Update

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 85.3% from the May 31st total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Bluestone Resources Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BBSRF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.27. The stock had a trading volume of 39,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,127. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.30. Bluestone Resources has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $0.61.
Bluestone Resources Company Profile
