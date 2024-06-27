BNB (BNB) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.70 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 27th. BNB has a market cap of $85.48 billion and $1.70 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BNB coin can now be bought for about $579.22 or 0.00940320 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BNB has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.
BNB Coin Profile
BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 147,583,379 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 147,583,412.73072538. The last known price of BNB is 571.83660845 USD and is down -1.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2187 active market(s) with $1,519,965,892.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
BNB Coin Trading
