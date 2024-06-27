BOK Financial Co. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.96 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:BOKF)

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for BOK Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.96 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.87. The consensus estimate for BOK Financial’s current full-year earnings is $7.73 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.45 EPS.

BOKF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Hovde Group upgraded BOK Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $103.00) on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.10.

BOK Financial stock opened at $88.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.17. BOK Financial has a 12 month low of $62.42 and a 12 month high of $96.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $806.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.70 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 13.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. George Kaiser Family Foundation increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 3,361,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,930,000 after buying an additional 38,898 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in BOK Financial by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,906,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,252,000 after acquiring an additional 221,785 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its position in BOK Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 711,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,943,000 after purchasing an additional 6,632 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 325,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,012,000 after purchasing an additional 14,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 4th quarter worth $27,170,000. 34.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $274,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,398,305.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.07%.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

