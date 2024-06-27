BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on BorgWarner from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on BorgWarner from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on BorgWarner from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on BorgWarner from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

Shares of NYSE:BWA traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,370,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,898,113. BorgWarner has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $50.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.86.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in BorgWarner by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,147,545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $973,239,000 after buying an additional 331,401 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in BorgWarner by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,668,438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $346,614,000 after buying an additional 948,659 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,189,541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $169,132,000 after purchasing an additional 648,633 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,310,639 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $115,012,000 after purchasing an additional 35,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,780,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $112,257,000 after purchasing an additional 170,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

