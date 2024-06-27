BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Shares Down 0.3%

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Free Report)’s stock price were down 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 152 ($1.93) and last traded at GBX 156.50 ($1.99). Approximately 15,808 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 116% from the average daily volume of 7,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 157 ($1.99).

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £31.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 152.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 151.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.43, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.23.

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.