Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $13.53

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.53 and last traded at $13.53, with a volume of 25014 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.63.

Brenntag Stock Down 0.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.93 and its 200-day moving average is $16.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.13.

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter. Brenntag had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 3.93%. Research analysts forecast that Brenntag SE will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brenntag Cuts Dividend

Brenntag Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.0498 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Brenntag’s payout ratio is currently 1.06%.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling.

