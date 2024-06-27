BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW) Short Interest Down 79.3% in June

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 79.3% from the May 31st total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
BriaCell Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ BCTXW traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $0.23. The stock had a trading volume of 116,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,047. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $3.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.27.
About BriaCell Therapeutics
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BriaCell Therapeutics
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Receive News & Ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.