BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW) Short Interest Down 79.3% in June

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 79.3% from the May 31st total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BriaCell Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ BCTXW traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $0.23. The stock had a trading volume of 116,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,047. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $3.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.27.

About BriaCell Therapeutics

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a Phase 3 biotechnology company transforming cancer care with its novel cellular immunotherapies. It is conducting a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in advanced breast cancer with its Bria-IMT in combination with an immune check point inhibitor. It is also developing personalized off-the-shelf treatments for breast cancer, prostate cancer, and other cancers.

