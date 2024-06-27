BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Stock Price Up 7.1%

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.24 and last traded at $25.23. 2,014,737 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 1,841,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on BBIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America reduced their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BridgeBio Pharma presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.21.

The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.36 and its 200 day moving average is $31.69.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $211.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.06 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Randal W. Scott sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total transaction of $28,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBIO. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

