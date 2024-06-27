British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Sold by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in British American Tobacco by 308.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its position in British American Tobacco by 297.1% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in British American Tobacco by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 21.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

British American Tobacco Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BTI traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.68. 1,896,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,674,724. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $34.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.13.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

