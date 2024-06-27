Brokerages Set Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) Target Price at C$14.80

Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$14.80.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPG. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$14.25 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$14.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th.

Shares of TSE:CPG opened at C$10.74 on Thursday. Crescent Point Energy has a 52-week low of C$8.16 and a 52-week high of C$12.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.46, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.88%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Gordon Eade sold 34,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.83, for a total transaction of C$408,099.51. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

