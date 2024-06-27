Brokerages Set Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Price Target at $117.40

Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.40.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th.
NYSE LW opened at $84.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.04. Lamb Weston has a one year low of $77.41 and a one year high of $117.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.52.
Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 50.74% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lamb Weston will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.
