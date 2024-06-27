Brokerages Set SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Target Price at $85.19

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-one brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty-four have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.27.
SEDG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $53.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $133.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Susquehanna cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barclays raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.
NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $24.99 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12 month low of $24.72 and a 12 month high of $288.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.62.
SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($2.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $204.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.82 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 11.68%. Equities analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post -6.3 EPS for the current year.
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.
