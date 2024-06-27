Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF (TSE:BDIV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF (TSE:BDIV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

TSE BDIV traded down C$0.14 on Thursday, hitting C$20.79. 2,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$19.60. Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of C$17.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.01.

