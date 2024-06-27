Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Stock Position Lowered by Scharf Investments LLC

Scharf Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,920,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187,273 shares during the period. Brookfield accounts for about 5.6% of Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Scharf Investments LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Brookfield worth $206,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Epiq Partners LLC grew its stake in Brookfield by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 78,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 5.4% during the first quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 210,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,809,000 after purchasing an additional 10,729 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield by 0.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 212,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 1.3% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 214,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BN shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Brookfield from $50.00 to $49.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Brookfield from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Brookfield in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.10.

Brookfield Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BN traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,662,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,198,221. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Brookfield Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.84 and a fifty-two week high of $45.11. The company has a market capitalization of $68.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.82 and a beta of 1.51.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 3.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is 52.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $4,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,779,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,278,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $155,099.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $4,760,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,779,668 shares in the company, valued at $128,278,049.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Brookfield

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

See Also

