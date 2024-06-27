Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Shares Bought by Epiq Partners LLC

Epiq Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners makes up about 1.3% of Epiq Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIP. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $182,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 182,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,370,000 after acquiring an additional 5,959 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 413.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,278,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445,832 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,006,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,198,000 after acquiring an additional 73,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 33,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on BIP. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,834. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $37.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.59. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.03 and a beta of 1.04.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 2.05%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 522.58%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

