Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Shares Purchased by Investment Partners Asset Management Inc.

Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,453 shares during the period. Brookfield Renewable makes up 1.1% of Investment Partners Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 161.9% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

BEPC stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.46. The company had a trading volume of 150,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,739. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.19 and a 200 day moving average of $27.27. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.35 and a fifty-two week high of $32.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 2.19%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is -308.69%.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

