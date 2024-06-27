BWP Trust (ASX:BWP) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

BWP Trust (ASX:BWP – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.093 per share on Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. This is an increase from BWP Trust’s previous final dividend of $0.09.

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

In related news, insider Anthony (Tony) Howarth bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$3.46 ($2.30) per share, with a total value of A$103,680.00 ($69,120.00). 22.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Established and listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) in 1998 (see prospectus), BWP Trust (BWP or the Trust) is a real estate investment trust investing in and managing commercial properties throughout Australia. The majority of the Trust's properties are large format retailing properties, in particular, Bunnings Warehouses, leased to Bunnings Group Limited (Bunnings).

