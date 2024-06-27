Cairn Investment Group Inc. Has $598,000 Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. lowered its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,025 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 835.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 1,997.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $982,119.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,386.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.28. 21,169,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,870,746. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.19 and a 200 day moving average of $12.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.61.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.86%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on F. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.89.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

