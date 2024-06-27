Cairn Investment Group Inc. Makes New $6.77 Million Investment in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 208,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,768,000. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cairn Investment Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 234,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 132,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 8,027 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 181,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,923 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 35.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,253,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,079 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 184.8% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 902,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,551,000 after acquiring an additional 585,614 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

EWZ traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $27.51. 8,996,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,459,410. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a one year low of $26.83 and a one year high of $35.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.08. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.