Cairn Investment Group Inc. Reduces Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,633 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $324,000. Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 6.9% during the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 135.4% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 306 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 7,802 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $1,014,806.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,079,753.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,972. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $124.37. The company had a trading volume of 295,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,269,230. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $107.99 and a one year high of $139.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.32.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on EOG. Scotiabank downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $163.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.19.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

