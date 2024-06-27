Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Plans $1.03 Quarterly Dividend

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 1.03 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Camden Property Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.4% per year over the last three years. Camden Property Trust has a payout ratio of 251.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Camden Property Trust to earn $6.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.8%.

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $108.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.59 and its 200-day moving average is $99.78. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $82.81 and a 52-week high of $114.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Camden Property Trust from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Camden Property Trust from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Camden Property Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Camden Property Trust from $98.00 to $105.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.31.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

