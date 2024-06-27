Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Rating Increased to Outperform at National Bankshares

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$190.00 target price on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 16.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CNR. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$184.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$205.00 to C$202.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$195.00 to C$188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$184.00.

Shares of CNR traded up C$1.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$163.41. 341,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,058. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of C$143.13 and a 52-week high of C$181.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$170.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$171.07. The firm has a market cap of C$103.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.48, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C$1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.72. The firm had revenue of C$4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.29 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 32.86%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 7.7897884 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder bought 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$160.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,156.42. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

