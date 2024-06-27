Canlan Ice Sports Corp. (TSE:ICE) Declares $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. (TSE:ICE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Canlan Ice Sports Stock Performance

Shares of Canlan Ice Sports stock opened at C$3.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.86 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.34, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$53.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.00 and a beta of 1.04. Canlan Ice Sports has a fifty-two week low of C$3.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.30.

Canlan Ice Sports (TSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Canlan Ice Sports had a return on equity of 0.95% and a net margin of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of C$26.19 million during the quarter.

Canlan Ice Sports Company Profile

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and operation of recreation facilities in North America. It operates through Ice/Field Sales and Internal Programming; Food and Beverage; Sports Stores; Sponsorship; Space Rental; and Management and Consulting segments. It offers rental of ice or field time, organizes leagues, and tournaments, and lessons and youth camps; restaurants and concession outlets; vindoor and exterior space services.

