Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,800 shares, an increase of 187.9% from the May 31st total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 917,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Cansortium Trading Up 3.3 %

CNTMF traded up $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.14. The company had a trading volume of 34,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,553. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.16. Cansortium has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.29.

Cansortium Company Profile

Cansortium Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical cannabis in Florida, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The company's medical cannabis products are offered in oral drops, capsules, topicals, syringes, dried flower, pre-rolls, cartridges, and edibles under the Fluent brand name. It also sells various third-party branded medical cannabis products.

