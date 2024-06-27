Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,800 shares, an increase of 187.9% from the May 31st total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 917,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Cansortium Trading Up 3.3 %
CNTMF traded up $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.14. The company had a trading volume of 34,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,553. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.16. Cansortium has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.29.
Cansortium Company Profile
