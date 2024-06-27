Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.86 and last traded at $5.86. 21,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 45,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.01.

Capstone Mining Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.86.

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Capstone Mining had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $339.90 million during the quarter.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, a copper-silver underground mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

