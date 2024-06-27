Cardano (ADA) Price Up 1.6% Over Last Week

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 27th. During the last week, Cardano has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000636 BTC on major exchanges. Cardano has a total market cap of $13.99 billion and $255.08 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,447.85 or 0.05602385 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00045444 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00008542 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00015455 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00013429 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00011326 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,994,116,265 coins and its circulating supply is 35,750,065,097 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.