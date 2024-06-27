Cardinal Capital Management Buys 3,106 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,106 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,045,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,696,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168,740 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $111,980,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 156.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 737,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,772,000 after purchasing an additional 450,422 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $24,785,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 9,558.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,934,000 after purchasing an additional 282,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DD. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.09.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DD

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of DD traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.98. 2,134,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,925,182. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.14 and a 12-month high of $82.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.49. The firm has a market cap of $33.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.38, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 185.37%.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.