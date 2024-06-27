Cardinal Capital Management Has $3.14 Million Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,742 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $3,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNY. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Sanofi by 163.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Sanofi by 143.3% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SNY traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.08. 1,061,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,104,007. The company has a market capitalization of $121.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.60. Sanofi has a one year low of $42.63 and a one year high of $55.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.96. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 26.25%. On average, analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

