Cardinal Capital Management Has $8.54 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.4% of Cardinal Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ERn Financial LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 16,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 10,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.72.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 9,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $1,534,470.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,451.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 9,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $1,534,470.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,451.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,544 shares of company stock worth $25,413,051. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $166.62. 4,969,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,575,191. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $141.45 and a 12 month high of $169.41. The company has a market cap of $393.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.54.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a $1.0065 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

