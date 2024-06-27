Cardinal Capital Management Increases Stock Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $5,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TM. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Toyota Motor by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Seven Mile Advisory increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Friday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Toyota Motor Trading Up 0.3 %

TM stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $203.88. 255,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,093. The company has a 50-day moving average of $215.93 and a 200-day moving average of $216.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.19. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1 year low of $157.50 and a 1 year high of $255.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.69.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $2.08. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $74.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.21 billion. Analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

