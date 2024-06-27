Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Trading Up 0.3% on Analyst Upgrade

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.3% on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $19.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. Carnival Co. & traded as high as $18.66 and last traded at $18.43. Approximately 13,132,753 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 31,260,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.37.

CCL has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Macquarie raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.61.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 35.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 384,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,275,000 after acquiring an additional 99,886 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 676.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 9,934 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 16.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 837,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,493,000 after acquiring an additional 118,408 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 20.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 828,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,372,000 after purchasing an additional 140,258 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth $164,000. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.38 and a 200 day moving average of $16.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 2.57.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

