Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.61.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $18.37 on Friday. Carnival Co. & has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 2.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.10.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keynote Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at $349,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 5,317.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 110,187 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 72.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 246,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 103,501 shares in the last quarter. Tactive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Goldentree Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth about $31,917,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

