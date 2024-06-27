Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Insider Sells $3,000,000.00 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Taira sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 161,397 shares in the company, valued at $19,367,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

On Tuesday, June 18th, Thomas Taira sold 20,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.35, for a total value of $2,207,000.00.

On Friday, June 14th, Thomas Taira sold 68,556 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $7,043,443.44.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Thomas Taira sold 4,197 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $347,679.48.

NYSE CVNA opened at $126.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.18. The company has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.51 and a beta of 3.29. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $21.15 and a 1-year high of $131.41.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. On average, analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Carvana by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Carvana during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Carvana during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.29.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

