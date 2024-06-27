CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Reaches $0.0384 on Major Exchanges

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $30.93 million and approximately $2.87 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for about $0.0384 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00012405 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00010077 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61,875.49 or 0.99899496 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00012659 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00005599 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000050 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.82 or 0.00078826 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.03793711 USD and is down -1.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $803,043.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.