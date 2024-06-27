Celtic (LON:CCP) Sets New 52-Week High at $145.00

Celtic plc (LON:CCP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 145 ($1.84) and last traded at GBX 145 ($1.84), with a volume of 10242 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 145 ($1.84).

Celtic Stock Up 1.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 137.51 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 128.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of £144.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 614.00 and a beta of 0.34.

About Celtic

Celtic plc, through its subsidiary, Celtic F.C. Limited, operates a professional football club in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Football and Stadium Operations, Merchandising, and Multimedia and Other Commercial Activities. It is involved in the operation of a professional football club covering various activities, including football operations and investment; operation of the Celtic FC Youth Academy; match ticketing; merchandising; partner programs; marketing and brand protection; multimedia; stadium operations; facilities and property; catering and hospitality; public and supporter relations; and human resources.

