Centamin (LON:CEY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Centamin (LON:CEY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 160 ($2.03) target price on the mining company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.43% from the company’s previous close.

Centamin Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of LON CEY traded up GBX 0.62 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 120.82 ($1.53). 2,642,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,075,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.22. Centamin has a fifty-two week low of GBX 77.25 ($0.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 132.80 ($1.68). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,013.62, a P/E/G ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 121.26 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 108.33.

Get Centamin alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Martin Horgan sold 95,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.56), for a total value of £117,813.09 ($149,452.10). 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Centamin

Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and precious metals in Egypt, Côte d'Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.