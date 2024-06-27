CFM Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,319 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in Netflix by 933.3% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 1,550.0% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Netflix from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. CICC Research began coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $633.53.

Netflix Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $5.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $677.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,544,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,009,780. The company has a market cap of $292.08 billion, a PE ratio of 47.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $344.73 and a 12-month high of $689.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $623.78 and its 200-day moving average is $580.61.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In related news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $354,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total transaction of $159,090.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,764,328.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $354,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,425 shares of company stock valued at $41,919,791 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.