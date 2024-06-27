CFM Wealth Partners LLC Increases Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 50,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.64. 5,372,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,319,479. The stock has a market cap of $89.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $77.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.91.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.22.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDLZ

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.